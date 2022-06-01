Something else is enjoying fruits of my labor

A gardening update from the back porch.
Actually it’s my front porch because that is where I chose to plant my vegetable “garden.” You may recall about two months ago I used this space to tell you about the tomato, bell pepper, and serrano pepper plants I planted. I was excited and looked forward to enjoying the fruits of my labor.
And I sort of did, initially. My pepper plants both bloomed within days of being planted. I picked two small bell peppers; I kept one and shared one with my daughter. There were lots of blooms so I felt confident we would have more bell peppers in the coming days. And the serrano plant was progressing as well.
The tomato plant seemed to be struggling some. I recalled from two years ago, that it did take several weeks before I saw any real progress with that plant. I watered it faithfully and continued to check for blooms. A few weeks in, I saw a bloom. The next day I saw a few more. A few days later, I had three tiny tomatoes. Two days later I had nothing. No tiny tomatoes, no blooms, just some half-eaten leaves.
I quickly checked my pepper plants. Same situation with my bell peppers. The few tiny peppers and all of my blooms had been picked clean.
My serrano plant is thriving. It’s producing more peppers than we can eat. Apparently the possum or coon or whatever four-legged varmint is helping himself to my plants, doesn’t care for the hot ones.
I fought it for a few days. Tried to google some remedies; nothing I tried worked. I’ve quit watering the tomato plant and I’m afraid it’s only a matter of time before the critter gets hungry enough to eat the serranoes.
Since my gardening days seem to be numbered, I’ve decided to turn my attention to non-fruit producing plants, aka bushes that are native to our area, are drought resistant and have pretty flowers. And hopefully don’t taste good. I brought home three lantana plants a few weeks ago. Earlier this week I convinced my husband he should help me plant them. I tried to dig the holes, I really did. This drought we’re living in makes for some really hard ground though.
As he was stabbing the shovel into the ground he was muttering under his breath. Something about these plants should have been in the ground much sooner and I’d probably just kill them anyway.
I appreciated the cheap labor but I’m a little hurt by his lack of faith in my gardening abilities. After 35 years, I guess he knows me all too well. However, I’m still cautiously optimistic they will survive. Mostly so I can prove him wrong.
