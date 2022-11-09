Wrapped up in a grey towel dilemma

After completing the remodel of our bathroom a few months ago, I was on a mission to purchase new towels. I had changed the color scheme after 20 years and my tan colored towels were not going to match well in my grey bathroom.
I love to shop online. At my desktop, in my pajamas, coffee in hand, I can scroll for a long time. I love the convenience of clicking a few times and three days later a package shows up on my front porch. Unless I’ve ordered from Amazon, then it arrives the next day.
Towels are something you generally want to touch and feel. I want to wrap up in it and make sure everything is going to be covered when I step out of warm shower on a cold morning. It’s a tricky purchase to make online. Trust me; I tried. They wouldn’t be soft enough or they would feel too slick or the color wouldn’t be just right.
After ordering, and returning, more sets of towels than I can count, I finally gave up and decided buying new towels was going to require a trip to a brick-and-mortar building.
It was nice to actually be able to open the towels, check out the size and level of plushness. However, shopping for grey towels is not as easy as I initially hoped. I didn’t want solid grey; I didn’t want grey and too much white, nor a busy pattern with lots of colors. My husband, who doesn’t have any sense of style, suggested I pick an accent color. Not feeling that, I asked him what he would suggest as an accent.
Maroon was his reply. We are a family of Aggies. There is enough maroon in my house already. Think I’ll stick with my original plan and go with greys.
Know how many shades of grey exist? At least 50.
Shopping at a real store didn’t prove any easier than shopping online. It did eliminate the texture and size issue but it didn’t solve my color dilemma. I purchased and returned lots of towels in a two-month period.
I did finally settle on two different sets. Or course my other half didn’t understand why we needed new towels. There wasn’t anything wrong with the old ones. Technically he wasn’t wrong; the towels were still functional. Just not the color I wanted.
Plus, we’ve been married 35 years and I’m pretty sure some of those towels might be that old as well. We were due some new towels. Now that I think about, a lot of the things we use on the daily have been around a while. Maybe what I really need is a bridal shower.
