The East Bernard Brahmas made it to the postseason and came in third place in the district, helping them earn top honors from the 24-3A coaches.
East Bernard had three top honors including one of the biggest awards from District 24.
Brahma senior Eric Bradicich made the most of his final season earning Offensive MVP, a unanimous selection from the coaches.
Bradicich was an offensive machine with a team-leading 16 extra-base hits, including 10 triples. The senior had a .446 batting average to go with 29 RBIs.
“Eric did a great job at the plate he worked hard and was able to hit above .400. He had 10 triples on the year and he was a tremendous asset to the team with the bat in his hand,” East Bernard coach Dusty Davis said.
East Bernard seniors pitcher Dallas Novicke and outfielder Luke Minks earned first-team honors.
Novicke pitched 65 innings picking up a team-leading five wins to go with a 2.58 ERA. At the plate, he had a .338 batting average.
“Dallas is a gamer without a doubt. He competed every time on the mound,” Davis said. “You can’t teach effort and the will to win. He had both all season and was a great contributor on the mound. He was a joy to coach.”
Minks was second on the team with a .441 batting average, seven extra-base hits and led the team with 19 drawn walks. He also stole 20 bases.
“Minks is a product of hard work and determination. He became a solid hitter at the plate and had 19 stolen bases on the year. Also, Luke always has a great attitude day on and day out,” Davis said.
Brahma juniors, pitcher Korbyn Hudgins, second baseman Joseph Cooper, and outfielder Weston Swoboda, received second-team recognition.
Hudgins had a 2.52 ERA in nine games pitched. Cooper hit .389 and had an on-base percentage over .500 (OPS). Swoboda had a .300 batting average and had an OPS over .400.
