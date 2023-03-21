The Wharton Tigers are turning heads in track this season with two of the fastest relay teams in Wharton County.
Tiger sophomore Jacorric Allen looks to be making return trip to state, with a sub-50-second 400-meter dash, the quickest in Wharton County by far.
Below are the top five in Wharton County in each event. Look for the girls’ top five in the next edition of the Wharton Journal-Spectator.
100-meter dash
El Campo: Quincy Thornton: 11.27
Wharton: Raymond Hudson: 11.34
Boling: Chard Hayes: 11.62
El Campo: Stephen Norman: 11.78
El Campo: Ladarian Lewis: 11.98
200-meter dash
East Bernard: Chase Anderson: 23.49
Boling: Garrett Gavranovic: 23.51
Wharton: Jared Newsome: 23.74
Boling: Ryan O’Neal: 24.71
East Bernard: Rolando Robles: 24.78
400-meter dash
Wharton: Jacorric Allen: 48.43
Wharton: Keilon Jackson: 54.59
East Bernard: Camden Fucik: 55.75
Boling: James Arrington: 55.81
Boling: Romeo Sanchez: 56.13
800-meter run
Wharton: Kameron Mitchell: 2:00.06
East Bernard: Chris Kopecky: 2:00.56
Louise: Tony Martinez: 2:01.95
Boling: Gunner Barrera: 2:25.81
Boling: Aaron Blanco: 2:32.81
1,600-meter run
East Bernard: Colby Kurtz: 4:35.42
Louise: Tony Martinez: 4:34.89
East Bernard: Chris Kopecky: 4:49.93
Boling: Aaron Blanco: 5:14.52
Boling: Gunner Barrera: 5:14.98
3,200-meter run
East Bernard: Colby Kurtz: 10:06.03
Boling: Aaron Blanco: 11:49.60
Boling: Gunner Barrera: 12:12.00
110-meter hurdles
Boling: Tyler Eastep: 16.36
Boling: Ty Rolf: 16.80
El Campo: JaMarion Lee: 17.28
El Campo: JaKouryan Shorter: 17.50
East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 17.66
300-meter hurdles
Wharton: Kameron Mitchell: 40.43
East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 42.00
El Campo: JaMarion Lee: 42.84
Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 44.14
El Campo: JaKouryan Shorter : 44.68
4x100-meter relay
Wharton: 43.43
Boling: 43.47
El Campo: 43.59
East Bernard: 43.87
Louise: 43.45
4x200-meter relay
East Bernard: 1:32.81
Boling: 1:34.29
El Campo: 1:34.46
Louise: 1:34.93
4x400-meter relay
Wharton: 3:26.50
East Bernard: 3:32.78
El Campo: 3:37.90
Boling: 3:43.94
Long jump
El Campo: Oliver Miles: 22’-1”
Boling: Tyler Eastep: 19’-9”
Louise: Caleb Taylor: 19’-2”
Louise: Holden Watson: 18’-0.5”
Shot put
El Campo: Issiah Battiest: 43’-2”
East Bernard: Austin Norton: 40’-4.5”
East Bernard: Ty Domel: 39’-10”
Discus
East Bernard: Ty Domel: 127’-9”
East Bernard: Camden Fucik: 115’-5”
Louise: Damian Gundelach: 88’-0.75”
Boling: Derrick Hippler: 79’-10.75”
Louise: Alan Rosas: 77’-5.75”
Triple jump
El Campo: Oliver Miles: 46’-8”
Boling: Tyler Eastep: 43’-4”
Wharton: Keilon Jackson: 40’-0”
Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 38’-11”
East Bernard: Anthony Robles: 38’-4.5”
High jump
East Bernard: Levi Mercier: 5’8”
Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 5’8”
Wharton: Raymond Hudson: 5’6”
East Bernard: OJ Thomas: 5’6”
East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 5’6”
Pole vault
East Bernard: Randon Polak: 10’-6”
