Sign (language) of the times

Maybe it’s just me but it seems that lately there are more disaster reports on TV that utilize a fellow standing beside the speaker(s) “signing” what is supposedly being said.
They say the “signer” is translating in this way so deaf people can see what is happening. I am thinking, “How accurate is this guy in this translation and is he just making up stuff he wants to say instead of what is actually happening?” Like “This guy says the Chinese may or may not have sent up a spy balloon but how does he know? I play golf with him and he cheats all the time. I know for sure that he gets his info from Tic Tok. Besides look at that suit he’s wearing.”
Another thing, what happened to those closed captions, the kind that misspelled words and names? That way deaf people, as well as the dumb, could participate in the exercise of jumping to conclusions.
I had a friend (RIP) that decided he needed to learn how to sign even though his hearing was normal. He spent months practicing, teaching himself because he was very conservative and would not spend the money to take lessons from a teacher.
His plans were honorable because he planned to volunteer for free to charitable groups that needed a signer. His first job was a total disaster. Deaf people said they could not understand a single word. So they investigated and found that he had been practicing by following a thick book with artist’s illustrations of words in sign language.
The problem turned out to be that he was practicing by watching himself in a mirror so everything he signed was backwards and left handed. His friends also joked that he was the only guy they knew who could talk to himself and answer himself in complete silence.
As a speaker, I discovered that a few of my audiences occasionally had members that were deaf but they always sat on the front row and were very good at reading lips. The very first talk I gave was in Beaumont to a high-class organization that required members to wear tuxedoes and evening dresses.
I got to the venue a little early as was my intention. The meeting planner was also early. He warned me that there would be an elderly man on the front row that was completely deaf but he read lips very well and was a good sport so I could joke about him to his face without him being offended.
I made a point of meeting the gentleman. He was a real character and loved to laugh, even told jokes himself, on himself. We had built rapport even before the meeting started. When I was introduced I joked a lot about him and how we were friends even though he had to read my lips. He laughed and played along. Near the end of the meeting I was on a roll and the audience was laughing gang busters.
I noticed he was laughing hysterically but had his eyes closed. I had a roving microphone so I went to his chair and said, “What are you laughing about you can’t even hear me!” Then I put the mic in front of him. He read my lips that time and replied, “Oh I just laughin’ ’cause they laughin’.”
