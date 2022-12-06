Choc one up for hunting with old rifle

Every year when deer hunting season rolls around I have a flashback to my family’s history.
We are descended from a long line of great hunters. One of the lines I remember was from my Great Uncle “Harv” Cook, who was asked by his doctor what he did for exercise. He said, “Hunt and drink.” The sawbones, also an avid sportsman, said “Really? What do you hunt?” The old cuss replied, “Drink.”
Of course, Uncle Harv realized that you should never mix hunting with gunpowder so he relished the opportunity to just shoot off his mouth. His wife, Aunt Katie, was a teetotaler and kept him in line too.
So naturally I was exposed to hunting anything that would run from me and each fall when deer season rolled around I looked forward to trying my luck with my grandfather’s Winchester 32-20, which my father taught me how to handle. The old Winchester was handed down from my grandfather to whoever deserved it most. But, my father got it anyway by snatching it up, right after the funeral.
This lever action carbine was what they called a saddle gun. It had a hammer to cock before you could fire and a ring built into one side of the magazine which held half a dozen shells, not counting the one in the chamber. The ring’s purpose was to have a leather thong run through it making a loop that would require a little hand pressure to squeeze it over the horn of the saddle, thus not requiring a scabbard and making it quicker to take a shot without dismounting.
My grandfather, Perry Hall Blakely, was quite a deer slayer and used the old gun to supply meat for the table back in Oklahoma. I never knew him because he died before I was born, but uncles told me many stories of him and that gun. The most memorable story was of him, his deer hunting horse, and the old 32-20, which hangs on the wall in my man cave to this day.
Grandpa had killed so many deer from the back of that old horse that when his master pulled the reins to signal a stop and pulled that leather thong over the saddle horn old “Choc,” short for Chocolate, would stand perfectly still and hold his breath when he heard the hammer cock.
This made for a steady platform from which to fire. The trusty mount resumed breathing when he heard the shot unless Grandpa levered another shell into the chamber in which case he held it again.
This lever action automatically re-cocked the gun and Choc had the process memorized so he knew to expect another boom and remained as still as a bird dog on point.
By the time that old 32-20 got to me it had been fired so many times that all the rifling had been worn from inside the barrel and we put a new barrel on it for fear that the bullet would act like a boomerang in case I missed.
