Student journalists win awards, head to state

Pictured are the regional champion journalism team from East Bernard High School. From the left are seniors Colby Kurtz, Avery Stolle, Evie Youngblood, and Cody Kramr.

 Photo by Chloe Raabe, EBHS photography staff

The East Bernard High School UIL Journalism Team this year won District Champion Journalism Team and  Regional Champion Journalism Team.

They had 15 entries in district writing, 14 of those placed in top six, and 13 entries advancing to Region, with three being alternates that ended up writing in the competition. 

District results: 

Copy Editing 

Avery Stolle, first

Colby Kurtz, third 

Sam Potts 

News Writing 

Cody Kramr, fourth (alternate to regionals) 

Avery Stolle, first 

Charlsie Atteberry, second  

Feature Writing 

Colby Kurtz, first 

Charlsie Atteberry, second 

Evie Youngblood, fourth (alternate to regionals) 

Editorial Writing 

Avery Stolle, first 

Colby Kurtz, second 

Charlsie Atteberry, third 

Headline Writing 

Cody Kramr, second 

Cole Janecek, fourth (alternate to regionals) 

Colby Kurtz, fifth 

Region Results: 

Copy Editing 

Avery Stolle 

Colby Kurtz 

News Writing 

Cody Kramr, first (advancing to state)

Avery Stolle, sixth

Feature Writing 

Colby Kurtz 

Evie Youngblood 

Editorial Writing 

Avery Stolle, first (advancing to state) 

Colby Kurtz 

Headline Writing 

Cody Kramr, second (advancing to state)

Two other students are advancing to the state contest. Evie Youngblood in Ready Writing and Sophie Kirby in Extemp. Informative Speaking. The state contest will be May 17-18 in Austin. 

Coaches are: Lauren Heckmann: copy editing, news writing, feature writing, editorial writing and headline writing, fifth trip to state in the last seven years; Melissa Janecek: (UIL campus coordinator) ready writing, first trip to state for this contest; and Janice McDonald: Extemp. informative speaking, first trip to state for this contest.

