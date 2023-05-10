Student journalists win awards, head to state

The East Bernard High School UIL Journalism Team this year won District Champion Journalism Team and Regional Champion Journalism Team.
They had 15 entries in district writing, 14 of those placed in top six, and 13 entries advancing to Region, with three being alternates that ended up writing in the competition.
District results:
Copy Editing
Avery Stolle, first
Colby Kurtz, third
Sam Potts
News Writing
Cody Kramr, fourth (alternate to regionals)
Avery Stolle, first
Charlsie Atteberry, second
Feature Writing
Colby Kurtz, first
Charlsie Atteberry, second
Evie Youngblood, fourth (alternate to regionals)
Editorial Writing
Avery Stolle, first
Colby Kurtz, second
Charlsie Atteberry, third
Headline Writing
Cody Kramr, second
Cole Janecek, fourth (alternate to regionals)
Colby Kurtz, fifth
Region Results:
Copy Editing
Avery Stolle
Colby Kurtz
News Writing
Cody Kramr, first (advancing to state)
Avery Stolle, sixth
Feature Writing
Colby Kurtz
Evie Youngblood
Editorial Writing
Avery Stolle, first (advancing to state)
Colby Kurtz
Headline Writing
Cody Kramr, second (advancing to state)
Two other students are advancing to the state contest. Evie Youngblood in Ready Writing and Sophie Kirby in Extemp. Informative Speaking. The state contest will be May 17-18 in Austin.
Coaches are: Lauren Heckmann: copy editing, news writing, feature writing, editorial writing and headline writing, fifth trip to state in the last seven years; Melissa Janecek: (UIL campus coordinator) ready writing, first trip to state for this contest; and Janice McDonald: Extemp. informative speaking, first trip to state for this contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.