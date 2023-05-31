Catholic Daughters convene in Galveston

Delegates from Ct. St. Bernadette #1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas of East Bernard gave reports of their activities at the State CDA convention at Moody Gardens, Galveston, April 26-30. Delegates were Regent Karen Rejsek, V-Regent Joey Pitman, Recording Secretary Sandy Valigura, Financial Secretary Wendy Hurta, and Newsletter Editor Mary K. Cervenka. They addressed their reports at the Monday, May 8 meeting in Holy Cross Meeting Room. Terrie Vacek of Willis, a dual member, attended the convention as Second Vice State Regent.
Regent Karen Rejsek presided at the 7 p.m. meeting. She recognized Mary K Cervenka for her efforts in editing the court newsletter monthly, which earned second place on the State level.
Rev. Luke Prihoda, ordained to the priesthood May 13, will celebrate all Masses on May 27 and 28 at Holy Cross Church. There will be a covered dish reception after the 5 p.m. Mass Saturday, May 27. The meat will be provided and attendees are asked to bring side dishes or desserts. There will also be a reception after the 11 a.m. Spanish Mass on May 28. Both will be held in the Meeting Room.
Sharon Sebesta expressed her gratitude to the members that helped make the High School Senior Mass and Reception a memorable occasion Wednesday, May 3. Joyce Losack thanked CDA for the gifts of crosses and prayer cards that the First Communion class received at the pizza reception April 27. Pamela Youngblood and Yvonne Naiser were in charge of the Confirmation reception with ice cream sundaes. Catholic Daughters were hostesses at the Parish Donut Sunday May 7, after the 9 a.m. Mass.
They served donuts, coffee, and juice. Helen Pesek led the group in a decade of the rosary.
Cindy Pribyl reported that a group of ladies visited the retired nuns at Incarnate Word Convent in Victoria April 19. They brought snacks and desserts for the retirees and treated Sister Carola Hajdik to a Mexican meal.
CDA members are working the Cake Spin Booth at the Kolache Klobase Festival at Riverside Hall Saturday, June 10. All are asked to provide desserts.
Additional reports were these: Cheers, Blood Drive June 18, Cancer Outreach, Recycled Items, Scholarships, Baby and Bridal, Altar Server Recognition May 20 and 21, Funeral Meals, Memorial Mass Cards, and Rosary Rally.
The Awards and Appreciation Banquet will be in the Meeting Room with the June 12 meeting.
Members named those to be added to the Prayer List at the conclusion of the meeting.
