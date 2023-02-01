East Bernard Brahma senior Colby Kurtz earned another honor for his steller cross country season and was named to the Texas High School Coaching Association Super Elite Team.
Kurtz was one of seven 3A boys runners to earn the distinction from coaches around the state.
The Brahma senior won district and won regionals on his way to the state race. Kurtz helped lead a Brahma cross county team to their first ever top-10 finish as a team, coming in eighth place out of 16 schools.
Kurtz himself came in 10th place and was one second away from ninth and eighth places. The Brahma runner broke his personal best earlier this year, in a meet in Sealy, breaking 16 mintues, finishing with a time of 15:52.0.
Following the season, Kurtz was named to the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas All-State team and the Academic All-State team.
Kurtz is also a fast track runner and made it to state in the 3,200-meter race last year.
