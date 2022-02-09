Last weekend we had our three grandsons for an overnight visit.
Not Grammy Camp, not a holiday celebration. Just the boys and Grammy and Pops. This was a first for us. We’ve had one or two at a time for a night or two. But never all three for a full 24 hours.
I kept reminding myself I raised four children; surely I could handle a 7, 3, and 1-year-old for a night. We met our son in El Campo, swapped vehicles (because that is so much easier than moving car seats), and we headed back to East Bernard and our overnight adventure.
Not five minutes down the road Casen, the 7-year-old, wanted to know how much longer? As if he hasn’t made the drive from Inez to EB hundreds of times in his short life. I tried to distract him by telling him we were going to the park when we got to town. The two older boys were excited about that. But five minutes later he wanted to know how much longer.
It was a beautiful day and they enjoyed their time at the park. We herded them back into the car and to the house to get ready for Saturday evening mass. Again, the time keeper wanted to know how long church was going to last.
“An hour, the same as your church,” I explained. Then he wanted to know if we could buy balloons after church.
“If you’re good in church, we’ll go buy balloons,” I said.
“But what if I’m good and my brothers aren’t?” he asked. “Can we still buy balloons?”
I suggested he concentrate on his own behavior and not worry about his brothers. Ten minutes into mass he wanted to know how much longer? I reminded him about the balloons and being good. They were well behaved. All three of them.
As soon as Father gave us our final blessing, Hayes, the 3-year-old, wanted to know if church was over. We told him yes and he exclaimed, quite loudly, “Yea, we can go now.”
Once back home we had supper, took baths and got ready for bed. Then came the biggest dilemma of the night: Who’s sleeping where. I was thinking the three boys would sleep together. Holden, the baby in the baby bed, the two older boys in the bed. That would have been way too easy. I took one boy, Pops took the other.
Sunday morning was still quite chilly so they entertained themselves inside. Who knew a dog kennel could also serve as a jail? Everything was put in jail – stuffed animals, cars, tractors, dog treats, baby brother. And the dog. Most things were attached to a dog leash and drug across the house to “jail.” Luckily they couldn’t drag us to jail, or I’m certain we would have spent time there as well.
Once it warmed up a little, for us not the kids, we ventured outside. Fallen sticks on the ground, shovels, swings and exploring in the woods behind our home was the entertainment. Nice to see the things our kids enjoyed haven’t lost their appeal for this generation. And monkey see, monkey do. While Holden was content being pushed in the swing, Hayes’ only goal was to keep up with big brother Casen.
We just might offer to keep those sweet boys two nights next time.
