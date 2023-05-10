New MLB rules not quite a home run

I’ve watched about a month of baseball, and you know what? I’m not as annoyed by the new pace of play rules as I thought.
I’m a busy guy, I didn’t get to watch any Spring Training games, so I had no idea what to expect from the new rule changes. Understandably, I was freaking out, a pitch clock, giant clown shoe-size bases, outfielders unable to cross second base, and pitchers unable to throw over to a base more than twice. The rules made it sound like a clown show that I wasn’t ready for.
However, after watching the Astros still trying to find their way with so many injuries to start the season, my biggest complaint about the new rules is, well, what do I do with the other hour or two that I normally allocated to baseball?
The changes really haven’t been too bad. The pitch clock is unnoticeable 90% of the time. The bases aren’t as comically large as my mind made them, the pitchers throwing over to catch runners isn’t that big of a deal, and the fielders look a lot more normal on the field compared to the past few years.
Outside of the slightly bigger bases, I imagine this is pretty much how baseball was played back in the day. You get the pitch and you throw the ball, no waiting around, no peering over your glove for 30 seconds, and batters not adjusting their gloves and doing whatever pre-bat rituals they do before a pitch.
I’m not ready to call it a rousing success, but it’s centrally not as invasive of a game as I feared.
