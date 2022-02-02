Lions learn about Boy Scout program

Melissa Quirey Locke spoke to the Lions Club Tuesday, Jan. 25, about the Boy Scouts program in East Bernard.
The East Bernard Lions is the sponsoring organization for the Boy Scouts. Mrs. Locke has been active with the Scouts for 28 years and has been the charter organization representative. Jonathon Szymanski, the Cubmaster, will step into that role now. The COR acts as a liaison between the troop and the Lions Club, keeping each other informed of what is going on. The ultimate goal of a Boy Scout is to earn his Eagle Scout badge. The normal timespan to achieve the ranking is about five years. Mrs. Locke said that the highlight of each year is summer camp and that a big wish of the Scout program in East Bernard is that they would have their own building to store equipment, etc.
Lions Club President Stephen Hlavinka commented that East Bernard is proud of the large number of Eagle Scouts in the city.
