How far is it from here to there?

We were sitting in a couple of rocking chairs on a porch in Luckenbach early one morning.
I was talking to my sister-in-law, Bitsy, one day long ago, about whatever came into her mind. Bitsy was not her real name but that’s what everybody, including herself, preferred. She and I were drinking coffee while the rest of the family was occupied inside the house minding everybody’s business but their own.
Bitsy and I were both on Medicare by this time and after we had both “saucered and blowed” our coffee she suddenly asked me, “Do you believe in the hereafter?” I looked to the heavens with the one good eye I could still see out of, and as reverently as I could imitate the voice of Charlton Heston I replied, “I certainly do.”
She said, with a teardrop in her voice, “Why is that?” I said with a voice quality somewhere between Billy Graham and Billy Carter, “Because every morning I get up, walk into a room, and say to myself, ‘Now what did I come in here after.’”
Well, she spewed a mouthful of saucered and blowed coffee off the porch that would have ruptured a Stanley Steemer, all the while laughing and slapping her thigh. You see, Bitsy was a thigh slapper when you hit her funny bone just right. That body language alone endeared her to the whole family.
Later that night we had a dance in the old dancehall there in Luckenbach. I was playing fiddle with my son Mike’s band. Bitsy was with the rest of the family enjoying the music, tapping her foot and dying to dance but she was widowed a year ago on that day and felt the mourning duties expected of her had been fulfilled.
But out of respect none of the guys her age were asking her to dance. Besides most of them were on walkers and Johnny Walker Red. So, my wife found a lull in the music and quickly asked me to lay out for a number and ask Bitsy to dance at least once. As a quick thinker I suggested we do our Conga Line number and see if the family could push her on the dance floor and assure her it was OK to join in the fun because nobody really had a partner anyway.
It worked like magic. Bitsy grabbed the back side of the belt buckle of some young Buckaroo and that’s when I noticed that all the Conga dancers were young and athletic but Bitsy was hanging with them like Ginger Rogers minus Fred Astaire.
All of a sudden the leader of this long line went out the back doorway, which had no door anyway, and the whole line went with him. They were all whooping, hollering and talking like the youngsters that tore down the goal posts when Tennessee beat Alabama this year.
Bitsy was near the end but went right out with them. And nobody came back but Bitsy, after a few seconds. They asked her, “Why did you come back?” She said, “They were all talking about going skinny dipping in the creek.”
“You didn’t want to skinny dip in the creek?” I laughingly queried. She blushed and replied, “There ain’t no creek down there.” The whole family slapped their thighs. RIP Bitsy.
