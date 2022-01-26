More than 10 years ago I wrote about the annoyance of having to wear cheaters to read small print.
Oh, I could muddle through if I was in a pinch, but the words were undeniably larger and easier to read with my tiny glasses.
Fast forward to 2022, and if I don’t have some sort of vision enhancing apparatus on my eyes, I may as well just be blind. I wear contacts that help me see distance and up close. If I’m scrolling through Facebook or reading a text from one of my kids, I’m generally okay.
However, if I open an email that is something other than a coupon for shopping, I reach for my cheaters. I’ve been known to reply or respond to things in ways that I shouldn’t have when not wearing my vision-enhancement glasses.
But it seems the older I get, the smaller the text size. Don’t manufacturers understand the older population is fueling this economy? Okay, maybe my demographics aren’t fueling anything except the sale of cheater glasses and sleep aids, but our money still spends.
I signed up for Hello Fresh, a meal delivery kit, a few months back. I was drawn to the convenience and the reviews for the food were really good. You place an order for a meal, or two or a month’s supply, and the box is delivered to your front door with everything you need to prepare dinner. Very convenient. And inside the box is a big, colorful laminated poster with directions on how to prepare the food. The problem is they don’t make the words large enough! The photos of the food are exquisite; the directions are simple enough. If only I could read them.
It’s not just Hello Fresh meals. Medicine bottles, preparation directions for any food, newspapers, billing statements. Even the packaging for my makeup and skin care products. Am I supposed to apply this in the morning or night? Can I use this loofa thing on my face every night, or just twice a week?
When I turned 50 a few years ago one of my high school classmates gifted me with a magnifying glass. I laughed and teased her, saying I was sorry she was getting old but I was not. I can’t even admit how often I reach for that thing.
It’s no secret people are living longer and longer. The population as a whole is getting older. I just wish manufacturers would adapt to my aging eyes.
