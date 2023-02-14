Pee Wee’s big adventure in love

I had the distinction of growing up around people with a sense of humor and I am still thankful for that opportunity to harvest some thoughts from my memory bank.
It’s kind of like Dizzy Dean said, “It ain’t braggin’ if you done it, and I done it.”
One of my best friends, Tommy, was always doing something or saying something that was funny. Instead of saying “Let’s go,” he would say, “Let’s put an egg in our shoe and beat it.” If someone said, “I really like that,” he would say, “Me either.” Then he would look up in the air and whistle a tune while you pondered his comment.
Tommy’s whole family was that way. His father, Erwin, was called Pee Wee and his mother, Evelyn, was called Neiney. Pee Wee was about 5-foot-2 so nobody asked why they called him that. But everybody asked Neiney about her name. She would usually make up something on the spot, like, “Because I don’t want strangers to mistake me for my sister, Eighty.”
Pee Wee was a hobo back during the Great Depression, not the last one, the first one. He rode the rails and used to tell us how he met Neiney. He hopped a freight train in Colorado about dark, headed south where hoboes usually spent the winter. The train made a stop and he jumped off to panhandle for a sandwich or bowl of soup. Before he could get back to an open boxcar door the train took off and stranded him.
He walked for hours on railroad ties following the rails hoping to catch the next “uphill” (slow) train in the steep mountainous terrain. Then he realized the ground between the ties was disappearing because he was passing over a canyon. In the darkness he could not determine how deep it was. It was blacker than the devil’s dreams, and bottomless to his sight, when suddenly a train came roaring up the tracks behind him, powerful headlight blinding him further.
He felt he had no choice but to drop between a couple of ties and hang onto one until the iron monster passed over him. He lost count of the cars at 113, not a good omen. When the rumbling stopped and he tried to pull himself back up he found he was so weak he could not pull up or lift a leg up high enough to save himself. He looked down to see how far he would have to fall to end his life. He could only see blackness and could only guess depth, perhaps it was hundreds of feet deep.
When he was totally exhausted and the sunrise shed its first light he looked again and found his feet dangling about two feet above ground. Pee Wee said it was the story of his life, he came up short on goals but long on blessings.
Neiney was his first great blessing. She was a waitress at the White Kitchen Café in Texas. Pee Wee was temporarily washing dishes there until he could inherit a fortune from a wealthy aunt, as soon as he could find one. He proposed and Neiney accepted even though she was a foot taller than him. They had two children, Tommy and his sister Lin. They grew to be even a foot taller than their mother. Everybody was way taller than Pee Wee. He always tooted his own horn, as he smiled and said it was a genetic mutation from his side of the family.
