A royal fascination with British monarchy

The royal family has always fascinated me. I remember first taking notice as a young girl when Lady Diana of Spencer married Prince Charles, a fairytale wedding for sure.
Two cute boys soon followed, but then it became apparent there was trouble in paradise. Soon divorced, the fairytale ended and they didn’t live happily ever after. Unfortunately, a short year later, Princess Diana died in a car accident.
For about 15 years of my younger life, I was interested in what the royal couple were doing, but never gave much thought to the queen or anyone else in the family. That ended a year ago when someone suggested I watch “The Crown” on Netflix. Then I became interested in the entire family and the crazy dynamics that make up the royal life.
I was caught up in the formalities and stuffiness of how they lived their lives, so many rules to follow. How could they really live like that? Then I read online that this series does not accurately depict the life of the royal family and the queen did not condone it. Well of course I realized I was watching a fictitious show and didn’t believe everything I saw, but I still feel some portions of what I saw must have had some truth.
I knew Prince Andrew gave up his naval career when his wife Elizabeth became queen at the young age of 25. The series portray him as being disgruntled at the circumstances. Don’t believe it would be too difficult to put yourself in his shoes knowing he gave up his career to walk four paces behind his wife the queen.
It was not a secret Prince Charles had a girlfriend, even when he was still married to Princess Diana. Seemed to me the rift between those two would have been portrayed pretty accurately.
I enjoyed the glimpse into the life of the royals for the four seasons I’ve been able to watch. So much more excitement and drama than what is in my life. A good thing for sure but it’s fun to escape occasionally.
When Queen Elizabeth II died last week, it was the end of an era. She’s the only queen I’ve ever known to rule England and although it won’t affect my life, I’ll miss seeing her on TV with her impeccably-styled suits and matching hats. I read online she had over 5,000 hats. I think that at least must be true; I’ve never seen the same one twice. May she rest in peace.
It will be interesting to see Prince Charles in his new role as King Charles. I wonder if he’ll start wearing fancy hats?
