What is the meaning of life?

Being home-bound, on Sundays I watch live-streamed church services conducted by pastors I know and admire. Hearing a good sermon on the first day of the week makes the week go better for me.
This past Sunday I listened to one of my pastor-friends preach a sermon on Matthew 6:33, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”
Shortly before the service began, I had been thinking about a Facebook post I had just viewed, showing a picture of Forest Gump (or the actor who played him) with the caption, “My mom always said life was a box of chocolates. You don’t know what you’re going to get.”
Stage plays and movies have always raised important questions about life. What is life? What is the purpose of life? Is there victory in defeat? Can you start over again? We don’t always agree with the answers, but it’s good that popular culture and the arts ask these questions, as they cause us to stop and ponder about our own lives.
I’m convinced that many times poets create poems that are searching for life’s meaning. I don’t think they are necessarily consciously aware the poem is seeking and searching for life’s truths, but it’s behind their impetus to write. A common theme has been that life is a journey. To where? To what? Why?
It’s my opinion that plays, movies, comic strips, and other avenues of popular culture are usually a reflection of the times, a mirror, so to speak. Some folks, however, believe that popular culture causes or triggers the attitude of the times. I’m inclined to believe it reflects rather than causes. It’s possible that popular culture then extends the attitude or outlook.
In the 1950s, despite the Korean War, there was a general feeling that life was good. The economy was very good, and people in general were fairly content. Even though I was struggling to work my way through college, I felt at least somewhat secure. It was during that era that the musical “Oklahoma” was showing in theaters and became much loved and immensely popular. It seemed to reflect the attitude that life is good.
Sometimes movies and plays of an era seem to show a yearning to escape some of the reality of the times, and, in some cases, at the same time, reflect the reality. It was during the 1960s that President John F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King were assassinated. It was a time of major riots in big cities, and a time when the unpopular Vietnam War was going strong. In that era, “Cabaret” was a popular play and movie, as it sang out, “Life is a Cabaret!” It had dark undertones. Although singing, dancing, and laughing are good for human beings, life can’t be a perpetual cabaret.
“Auntie Mame” was another popular play and movie of the era. Auntie Mame’s famous words were, “Life is a banquet and most poor suckers are starving to death.” Was it telling folks to throw caution to the wind and have a good time? It was truly an era filled with very difficult problems.
Will Durant once said, “To give life a meaning, one must have a purpose larger than self.”
For me, that is only the beginning of finding an answer to the question about the meaning of life. Not only must I return to the text of my friend’s Sunday sermon, Matthew 6:33, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you,” but also I find meaning in another Gospel text.
John 6:35: “Jesus said to them, ‘I am the bread of life, whoever comes to me shall not hunger, whoever believes in me shall never thirst.’”
I am comforted by Jesus’s words, because I hunger and thirst for the meaning of life. And I believe he has the answer.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanks Schoen.
