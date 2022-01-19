Brahmas pull away from Bulldogs

The East Bernard Brahmas slammed the door on the Boling Bulldogs late, picking up a 48-29 win at home Tuesday night.
Boling hung within 10 points of East Bernard for most of the night thanks to 10 points from freshman Jerrick Garcia, all coming in the second and third quarters.
East Bernard led 24-18 at the half.
Garcia opened the scoring in the third with a short jumper in the third to pull within four points, the closest they’d get Tuesday night.
The Brahmas are 4-1 in district, their lone loss to Hitchcock who is ranked third in the state.
“There is a race for second, third and fourth and now that we beat (Boling) it’s showing that we’re going to be second,” East Bernard senior Mason Crist said.
East Bernard senior Dallas Novicke had a game-high 19 points, connecting on four threes. His layup and one, put East Bernard back up by seven.
After a Boling miss, senior Brayden Lemos made a pair of free throws after getting fouled on a layup.
Garcia answered with a three to keep Boling close.
Brahma freshman Ty Domel made a pair of free throws after getting four on a putback attempt which kept East Bernard’s advantage.
Garica again scored, this time on a cut to the rim, getting past East Bernard’s defense.
East Bernard started to separate towards the end of the fourth with Crist making a pair of clutch plays. A twisting layup through the Boling defense and a cross-court pass to junior Reid Morton for a layup to put them ahead 37-25.
“We saw that they were kind of dragging going back down the court play defense. So we decided to push the ball a little bit and get fast-break layups,” Crist said.
East Bernard’s defense would hold Boling to four points in the fourth as they added another 11, nine coming from Crist and Novicke to put the game out of reach.
East Bernard will play Brazos tomorrow at home.
