The East Bernard cross country teams competed in the Shiner Invitational this past Saturday.
In the varsity girls race, East Bernard claimed the team title with 58 points in the 3A-4A Division. Yoakum finished second with 108 points, and Sealy placed third with 115 points. There were 10 teams competing in the race with 123 racing.
Individually, Ashlynn Lemos finished second overall with a time of 12:34, followed by Anna Witte in ninth with a time of 12:52, Lily Alexander in 13th with a time of 13:03, Taylor Viktorin in 16th with a time of 13:09, Jasmine Munivez in 18th with a time of 13:16 to all earn medalist honors.
MacKensie Crist placed 26th with a time of 13:30 and Grace Wilcox placed 41st with a time of 14:12. All the girls had their best times of the season. In the varsity boys race, East Bernard earned the team title with 44 points followed by Sealy with 48 points and Rice with 77 points. There were 11 teams competing in the boys race.
Individually, Colby Kurtz placed first overall with a time of 16:23, followed by Chris Kopecky in second with a time of 16:41, Ty Grigar in eighth with a time of 18:09, Justin Kurtz in 12th with a time of 18:43 to all earn medalist honors. Kaleb Rivera placed 24th with a 19:50, Cole Janecek 27th with a time of 19:54, Daniel Breitenwischer 33rd with a time of 20:01, Bryton Karasek 34th with a time of 20:03, Aiden Marik 41st with a time of 20:14, and Corbin Hecox 50th with a time of 20:48. There were 124 runners in the 3.2-mile race.
In the junior varsity boys race, Tyler Fryer placed fourth overall in the two-mile race with a time of 12:44. In the junior high girls race, East Bernard placed third as a team with 102 points. St. Paul placed first with 81 points and Weimar second with 86 points. There were 13 teams in the junior high girls race with 129 girls competing in the race.
Individually, Claire Viktorin was 10th with a time of 13:50, Reese Kovar 11th with a time of 13:52, Samatha Fryer 12th with a time of 14:00 to all earn medalist honors. Cameron Kovar came in 39th with a time of 15:04, Olivia Boettcher 44th with a time of 15:18, Angelica Robles 50th with a time of 15:35, Anyssa Perez 52nd with a time of 15:41, Reagan Domel 74th with a time of 16:34, and Jolisa Trevino with a time of 17:48.
In the junior high boys race, East Bernard finished third as a team with 101 points. Shiner placed first with 35 points and Yoakum second with 76. There were eight teams competing in the junior high boys race.
Individually, Coy Grigar finished in sixth place with a time of 12:21 to earn medalist honors. Reid Cerny placed 28th with a time of 14:01, Cooper Lawson placed 43rd with a time of 14:39, Landon Krenek 44th with a time of 14:47, Sawyer East 50th with a time of 14:59 and Bryce Kopecky 63rd with a time of 16:00. There were 91 boys competing in the race.
All cross country teams will be competing in the district meet in Brazos on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The high school will be racing in the morning starting at 9 a.m. with the varsity girls followed by the varsity boys, junior varsity girls , and junior varsity boys. The junior high will run in the afternoon with the girls racing at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.