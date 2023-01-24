Hopes are high for a big turnout at the second annual Texas Blacksmith Conference at the Hume L. Baker Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion to be held Jan. 27-28 at the Texas Czech Heritage & Cultural Center’s Czech Village (TCHCC) grounds in La Grange. The event kicks off at noon on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
There are many shows geared towards antique tractors, but none that are solely for the interest of the antique stationary engines, until now. The farm shows in Texas have seen a decline in the past years in engine displays, and after only two years of this show, the numbers are beginning to increase. This show is sure to help fuel-up the interest in the educational hobby. This show will feature gas, steam, hot air, and oil engines operating, and some powering equipment.
The show is named in memory of long-time engine collector and restorer Hume L. Baker of Sheridan. Baker’s dedication to the mechanics of the restoration and eye for detail is known all over Texas’ antique farm shows. Before his passing in 2018, Baker dispersed his 40-plus collection to other collectors and enthusiasts, sharing the love of his hobby with so many to ensure its future. The South Texas Wheel Spinners & Crank Twisters Club (STWSCT) will be the hosting club for the show.
The Blacksmith Conference has been held in College Station in the past, but in 2021, the time had come for it to be revamped. The Texas Trio Group came together to revive this event and, like the engines, fired-up interest in the art. They chose to come to La Grange and utilize the TCHCC Village, partnering with the STWSCT Club, for a new event that has sparked interest in all generations.
Blacksmithing demonstrations along with vendors and other pieces of interest will be ongoing both Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, the television show Forged in Fire champion Mark Sperry will be the featured blacksmith, presenting two sessions. An iron smelt will also be burning all day Saturday and pulled after the event, about 4-5 p.m.
The TCHCC and village will be open for touring. The Zapalac Saw Mill and the Czech Newspapers Museum will be in operation. Concessions will also be available. A live auction will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday with special handmade blacksmith items to top the list. Musical entertainment by the Annie Rost & Mike Stroup Band will play classic country throughout the day.
