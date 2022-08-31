The East Bernard Cross Country finished as the overall champions at the Brazos Invitational this past Saturday at Brazos High School.
East Bernard’s varsity boys and girls teams both finished first. Competing on a wet and muddy course, the girls had 29 points beating second place Brazos by 26 points. The Brahmas had 33 points and beat second place Sealy by 30 points.
Individually, East Bernard had five medalists. Ashlynn Lemos was the first East Bernard finisher placing third overall followed by Lily Alexander in fifth, Jasmine Munivez in sixth, Anna Witte in seventh, and Taylor Viktorin in eighth to all earn medalist honors. MacKensie Crist just missed a medal place finishing in 12th, and Grace Wilcox placed 22nd with 52 girls competing in the race.
East Bernard’s Colby Kurtz earned the individual championship spot in the boys’ event, followed by Chris Kopecky in second, Ty Grigar in sixth, and Justin Kurtz in ninth place to all earn medalist honors. Cole Janecek finished in 16th, Bryton Karasek in 22nd, Aiden Maril in 36th, and Kaleb Rivera in 53rd with 70 runners competing in the race.
Boling
The Boling girls team had two runners. Heaven Clapp had the highest finish coming in 29th place. Bianca Sanchez placed 36th.
Boling Bulldog Ross Hough competed for one the top two spots, but finished just behind the two East Bernard runners, coming in third. As a team, Boling came in fourth place with 94 points, the second-best 3A team at the Brazos meet.
Emanuel Covarrubias placed 12th, Garrett Gavranovic came in 20th and Aaron Blanco was 30th. Gunner Barrera finished in 32nd and Adrian Alvarez was 58th.
