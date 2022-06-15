Know what’s real before getting duped by fakes

Recently, the Wharton Lion’s Club presented a rose to me in honor of my brother Leroy Dettling, who passed away last December.
I was so proud of that beautiful flower! I protected it from getting crushed as I drove home and as soon as I got to my house, I made sure to put it in a vase with water. I was going to keep that white flower alive as long as I possibly could.
The next morning, I checked my prize again and it didn’t look any less beautiful than it had the day before. Because it was so perfect, I studied it very carefully. What a shock I received when I found out that the flower that I had protected so faithfully turned out to be plastic! I could have drowned it in water or never water it at all and the outcome would have been the same – still pretty, still plastic, still fake.
How like other things that come to us in life? Things advertised on TV; products that are new and improved; vehicles that are top of the line; foods that are indescribably delicious; insurance that covers every problem that you could possibly endure; legal services that will recoup all the losses someone has endured due to someone else’s negligence; medications that will heal what ails you (if you live past the list of warnings they give); friendships that turnout to be solely for another person’s gain; investments that will bring you great wealth; diets and weight loss schemes that will transform your body in just a matter of days; and the list goes on and on.
I’ve heard that the way to tell a counterfeit is to study the genuine article. If you know what to look for in something that is real, you recognize the fake when it comes across your path. So the main idea is not to major on the imitations but to be so familiar with the real thing that the fake will stand out like a neon light.
This condition seeps into more than just day-to-day living. The Bible warns us that there will be shysters in the last days; people who want us to believe lies concerning God Himself. It goes so far as to say there will be wolves in sheep’s clothing. It also compares the day-to-day actions of people to good fruit and bad fruit.
Before you are fooled by the imposters, be sure to be able to recognize the real deal. Your life, especially your spiritual life, may depend on it.
Matthew 7:15: Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.
Luke 6:43: For a good tree bringeth not forth corrupt fruit; neither doth a corrupt tree bring
forth good fruit.
Matthew 24:24: For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.
(Scriptures from King James Version.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.