Tom cats and other tomfoolery afoot

When I was a kid I had dogs, horses, cows, chickens, pigeons, ducks, geese, and, except for Bob, a baby Bobcat. I never had a real domesticated cat … until now. Now, I’ve got two of them and therein lies this story.
We moved to the Hill Country 18 months ago and bought a 40-year-old house on a small acreage. We have been restoring that house ever since. The previous owner had on this property a couple of horses, 25 head of blackbuck antelope, and 25 head of white tail deer.
I asked what he was going to do with the animals. He said, “They are not worth anything but they go with the property. That’s your problem.”
I convinced him to find a home for the two horses, a Clydesdale mare and a Shetland stallion. He said he was disappointed in them because the mare had never had a colt. I asked if he had ever thought of a step ladder and artificial precipitation. He didn’t laugh but said he would rather let nature take its course. That’s when I realized he marched to the beat of a different drummer. Maybe even hopped or skipped.
While I was helping him load the horses I saw some movement in the nearby weeds, a slinking kind of quiet, stalking movement. At first I thought it was a mountain lion. I called it to his attention and he said, “Oh, don’t be alarmed. That’s just Sweetie, he’s a Siamese cat. He’s yours too if you can catch him. He’s not dangerous. I had him fixed by a vegetarian. He was Tom Cattin’ around all night and sleeping all day, and do you know where he sleeps … on top of the house.”
“I was gonna guess anywhere he wants to because of his size and demeanor,” I commented.
“Oh, he’s no meaner than any other cat, he just looks ferocious. You just call out ‘Sweetie, where are you Sweetie?’ and he’ll climb down off the roof using those long extended claws digging into a cedar post support for the patio next to the swimming pool.”
Then one morning, about the time carpenters started their daily routine remodeling, I stepped out the door with a can of cat food calling “Sweetie, where are you Sweetie, come get some breakfast Sweetie.” I heard a rough, nervous voice from behind a stack of lumber say, “Who you callin’ Sweetie?”
Thank goodness Sweetie did come down from the roof as I was explaining to Robert, the carpenter, about his habits. While explaining and laughing with Robert another cat shows up. It was Grey, the name I gave to a feral, intact, male cat that I took pity on and gradually tamed him to act civil. I explained it to Robert. He said, “Does Sweetie still go Tom Cattin’ with Grey at night even though he’s been castrated?”
I asked, “Why do you think he would do that?”
He said, “Maybe he just wanted to go along as a consultant.”
