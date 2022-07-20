If you can’t say anything nice, throw a stone

When I was a kid, OK so what if that was in the last century, there was a saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me.”
So I made a point to never call anybody a bad name. If I wanted to hurt somebody I went right for the heavy artillery. But once in a while somebody will say something nice and it makes you appreciate the other side of the coin. I organized a show one night with lots of musicians, including myself in the mix. I asked a young, girl, whose taste I suspected to be heavy metal, if she enjoyed my kind of music. She smiled sweetly and said, “You know, it wasn’t nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be.”
Where is a stick or stone when you need one?
On the other hand, I was in a restaurant recently and another young lady, a waitress, asked my name. When I told her she said, “Oh, I read your column every week. The only reason I take the paper is to read your column and the want ads. Since I got this job I only read your column.” Now that’s nice. I’m guessing I’ll keep her entertained until she needs a used car but I can live with that.
I can’t help it. I’m the sensitive type. People send me emails and ask me to do all sorts of silly things, like endorse their favorite charity or write a glowing recommendation. A lady I know said she hates getting those emails that say things like, “If you believe God exists and you don’t want to burn in Hell for eternity send this on to others. If not, delete it and see what happens to your miserable, rotten soul.” She says it annoys her so she gets her husband to do it.
Not me, I send all of mine to her. I’m not going to take a chance on going to hell because of a little mouse click. I’m so glad I took that anger management course. I think it’s better to take everything with a grain of salt, and perhaps a slice of lime and a stiff shot of Tequila. Besides I read where Tequila is made from Agave, a fibrous plant, and I’m trying to increase my fiber intake. Mission accomplished.
People are always saying, “How wi yah?” although they could care less, it’s just a rhetorical question. Quite often I say, “Honolulu, that’s how wi yah.” Some of them actually hear what I say and smile. But nowadays it’s best to use caution. It’s like Maggie O’Toole, back in Dublin, confessed to her parish priest that she was afraid to tell her fiancé that she had false teeth and asked if she should tell him before or after the wedding. The old priest said, “Tell him nothing. After the marriage keep your mouth shut.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.