You never know where bird watching will take you

My wife and I are “quasi-bird watchers,” that is, we enjoy bird-watching, but we are rather fickle watchers.
Years ago, when Peggy first began teaching high school biology, she went on a bird-watching tour in Africa. When hearing her tell about the experience, I didn’t get the impression she would ever become a professional ornithologist. She seemed more interested in the elephants.
Growing up in a rural part of Texas, I can tell you that bird-watching was just one of many woodland activities country boys engaged in, along with shooting at birds. I would definitely consider myself a quasi-watcher.
In our retired years, we have become lazy bird-watchers, lounging in our recliners in the many-windowed patio room, looking at the birds in our backyard with the help of binoculars and telescope.
A short time ago, driving home from the post office, my wife spotted what looked like a wild goose sitting on the roof of our house. The wife came in to tell me about the “goose” on the roof. Well, research showed me there are 43 species of waterfowl in Texas, and among those, 13 types of ducks and seven species of geese and swans are included.
“I think it’s a duck, but it looks like a goose,” she explained.
She has a keen zoology teacher’s eye, because, before it flew off, we were convinced it was a whistling duck, the only duck that looks a great deal like a goose. Still excited the next day about this accidental sighting, I wrote a poem about a duck that looks like a goose sitting on our roof, and it was accepted for publication by the editor of the 2022 American Tanka Society Anthology.
Although I’m not a serious bird-watcher, much less an ornithologist, birds are my favorite of God’s creatures. Research told me that the bee hummingbird is the smallest bird in the world, and the ostrich, the largest; but my favorites are waterfowl.
While I enjoy taking in the beauty of the many kinds of ducks and geese, I am especially fond of herons and egrets. It took me a lot of observation of both before I could tell the difference between the two.
I still get them mixed up. Having a whimsical nature, I find herons and egrets endlessly fascinating; it must be the Wendish in me!
On our trips to Galveston and Matagorda, I watched herons and egrets endlessly, doing quick pen and ink sketches while watching. There was always a slightly humorous aspect to my waterfowl drawings.
The whimsical artist in me took those sketches and used them to create my wood art made out of driftwood. The water birds went from slightly whimsical drawings to caricatures out of wood. I was especially fond of my Great White Heron made from a long, twisted piece of driftwood and a feathery-looking clump of wood. I am sorry I sold it at the church auction, as I’ll never be able to capture such whimsy again!
My Yellow-Crowned Night Heron wood art was over the top. It looked like a swordfish. My cousin from Dallas bought it at our church auction, and actually liked it (well, she’s Wendish, too, so what can you expect). My American Wigeon Duck was looking too “normal” so I made its head out of a wooden egg, and it’s beak out of a flat popsickle stick, thus taking it into the realm of the whimsical.
I recommend that you try bird-watching. You never know what it’s going to lead to!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
