Big year for East Bernard sports

It was a good time to be a fan of athletics in East Bernard this past season, from swimmers capturing silver to a run at the state championship from the volleyball team, there was a lot to like.
Almost every team sport made the playoffs in 2022, with a few making it deep into the postseason.
So close
The Brahmarette volleyball team came two sets away from making the state championship this past season. East Bernard won 42 games, including another in 14 district. East Bernard has won 82 straight games. In the playoffs they swept their way through five rounds. Against Bushland in the state tournament, they took the first set, but dropped the final three. East Bernard senior Kellen Dorotik was named to the all-tournament team, the only player from a team who didn’t make it to the state championship game.
“(I was proud) that they truly played for one another and were selfless all season and that’s what got them to the state tournament,” East Bernard coach Breanna Lolley said.
Big signings
East Bernard softball flame-thrower Lexie Warncke signed her national letter of intent to pitch for the Baylor University Bears. Dorotik will continue her volleyball career and will play for Blinn College.
Sizzling softball
The Brahmarettes only lost one game in district en route to their district championship. In the playoffs, they beat Onalaska, Huntington, and New Waverly before losing to Franklin in the fourth round. Franklin ended up making it to the state tournament. Warncke as a junior led the Brahmarettes from the mound and in the batters’ box. Warncke and now-graduated Morgan Gasch both had an on-base percentage higher than .500. Warncke was five strikeouts away from the most punchouts in Texas last season. She finished with 340 Ks, the second-most in Texas.
“I would consider this a success, a great year overall. With a week and a half left of softball, I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Brahmarettes coach Christine Sheets said.
State athletes
The entire Brahma cross-country team and one Brahmarette made it to the state level, with Brahma senior Colby Kurtz leading the way with a top-10 finish. Kurtz as a junior and now-graduated senior Samantha Rabius competed at state last season. Kurtz in the 3,200-meter run and Rabius in the 300-meter hurdles. The Brahmas had three powerlifters make it to state, led by now-graduated Jay Galvan who came in fourth place.
Big summer
The Wharton Tiger Sharks had the second-best relay team in the state. The 8-year-old team of Landry and Sawyer Watts, Blair Kirby, and Henley Matula earned a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle relay at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Championship in Corpus Christi. The girls were coached by former Brahmarette Valerie Grigar.
“There was a mental challenge at this meet because they had to swim the event a second time after there was a false start, but they ended up being able to pull it off and get second again to become the undeniable state silver medalists. No words can describe how proud I am of them,” Grigar said.
The Brahmas got a chance to defend their state seven-on-seven championship. During the state qualifying tournament play, they went 6-1. East Bernard was the only team in Wharton County to make the tournament. The Brahmas in College Station went 2-2, with wins over Tolar and Daingerfield.
