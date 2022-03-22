Reports on the succssful fundraiser for Ct. St. Bernadette No.1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas were given at the Feb. 21 meeting.
Regent Henriette Jalowy presided. Helen Mica reported on the soup and sandwich supper on Jan. 26, Cynthia Dusek reported on the silent auction, and Jalowy reported on the raffle.
Five members attended the state-sponsored Pray & Play weekend Feb. 19-20 in Sugar Land to support the MOMS Project. Dusek, Berna Pilcik, Karen Moszkowicz, Terrie Vacek and Jalowy made positive comments of the retreat facilitated by Olga Sameniego of El Paso, immediate past national regent.
Patricia Michulka presented the devotional “How Much God Loves Us.”
Education contest chairman Janice Polak named winners in the local contest. First place winners were sent to state for further judging. Local winners are: Division I Poetry, first, Ethan Marik; Division II, Photo, first, Lily Gremminger; Division II, Photo, second, Aiden Marik; Division IV, Adult Photo, first, Patsy Talas.
Members signed up to make desserts and work at the bake sales in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus fish fries March 4 through April 8 at Riverside Hall from 5-7:30 p.m. Fish plates and desserts will be available for sale drive thru only. Judy Schneider is the contact person to work and/or make desserts.
Additional reports were: Blood drive on April 10, Patricia Michulka; Pennies from Heaven, Janice Polak; recycled items, Jocelyn Mrkwa; cancer outreach and Bassinet Sunday in July, Monica Kubena; cheers report, Sandy Valigura; funeral meals, Berna Pilcik; and Red Roses for Life, Jerry Smaistrla.
Members named those in need of prayer. Yvonne Naiser led the opening and closing prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.