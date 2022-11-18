FFA’s district champs headed to area contest

The East Bernard High School FFA is advancing seven of its 12 teams from the Gulf Coast District Leadership Development Contest to the Area Leadership Contest on Nov. 19.
The East Bernard FFA competed in the Gulf Coast District Leadership Development Contest Nov. 9 with 38 members on 12 teams. The top three teams from each contest advanced to the Area Leadership Contest.
The results of the district contest are:
• Senior Creed Speaking, first place, Myla Mahalitc – advancing to area.
• Agriculture Advocacy, second place, Myla Mahalitc, Lily Alexander, Reese Coldeway, London Cavness – advancing to area.
• FFA Broadcasting, second place, Evie Youngblood, Presley Barker, Jenna Daigle – advancing to area.
• Job Interview, second place, Morgan Crane – advancing to area.
• Senior Chapter Conducting, second place, Keegan Cavness, Bailey Leopold, Kellen Dorotik, Kaki Seay, Tanna Primrose, Grace Wilcox, Raylea Kelley – advancing to area.
• Senior Skills Demonstration, third place, Ty Domel, Seth Morton, Craig Lanier, Chase Weakley – advancing to area.
• Greenhand Creed Speaking, third place, Lauryn Locke – advancing to area.
• Senior Spanish Creed Speaking, fourth place, Erika Narvaez.
• Agricultural Issues Forum, fourth place, Megan Gasch, Marilena Garza, Kylee Klump, Emma Logan, Mya Watts.
• Public Relations, fifth place, Makayla Crist, Emma McAnally, Jodi Borowiak, Gabby Boehnemann.
• Senior FFA Quiz, sixth place, Cole Janecek, Graci Joines, Bryton Karasek, Tyler Viktorin
• Greenhand FFA Quiz, seventh place, Daniel Breitenwischer, Dane Breitenwischer, Tyler Fryer, Cade Joines.
