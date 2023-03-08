East Bernard represented as Wharton County Day in Austin

Precinct 2 Commissioner Bud Graves, along with Constable J.A. Szymanski and Justice of Peace Glenn P. Russell were part of Wharton County Day at the Capitol on Feb. 28.
County Judge Philip Spenrath led a group of 60 county residents, including elected officials, city and school representatives, and interested citizens, to meet state officials and share ideas, concerns and provide updates on county and state business.
District 85 Rep. Stan Kitzman met the group in the Agricultural Museum at the Capital and updated his constituents on work being done in the 88th session of the Texas Legislature. The group also met with Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Sen. Joan Huffman.
