Bridge Program helps high school graduates transition to college

As the first in his family to enroll in college, Juan Murillo had his fair share of anxiety thinking about the upcoming fall semester at Wharton County Junior College.
The 2022 Van Vleck High School graduate just didn’t know what to expect.
“I felt like a lost duck sitting in the water waiting to get shot,” Murillo explained.
After learning about WCJC’s Pioneer Career Summer Bridge Program, Murillo decided to take the bull by the horns and signed up. Presented by the college’s Title V HSI Career and Transfer Services department, the Bridge Program offers qualified freshman a chance to network with other students, learn about college resources, visit area employers and four-year universities, develop strategies for career and educational success, learn team building and earn college credit by completing Psychology 1300.
The program is offered at no cost to participants and lasts for five weeks. Interested students must complete an application and be chosen for the program. This year’s Bridge Program began on June 6. Murillo was one of 17 area high school graduates to participate.
“I’m really enjoying it,” he said. “This is a sneak peek to what college is going to be like.”
WCJC’s Director of Academic and Career Advising Mike Adkins said the Bridge Program is designed with student success in mind.
“Our Pioneer Career Summer Bridge Program is such a great opportunity for students to hit the ground running. We focus on setting career and educational goals and making plans to reach those goals,” Adkins said. “So many students come to college because it is just the next step, in their mind, without knowing what they want to do or even why they are there. We are working to make sure that our students have meaningful reasons for being here and the necessary skills to succeed at WCJC.”
Avery Viktorin of El Campo was uneasy about making the transition from high school to college and felt the Bridge Program would help fill that gap. The 2022 El Campo High School graduate learned about the program on a campus visit her senior year.
“The program is exposing us to different options,” she said. “It’s really helped us acclimate to being at college.”
Viktorin plans on completing her basic courses at WCJC before transferring to the University of Houston in order to pursue a degree in accounting.
Blessing native Brenda Garcia is looking to obtain an associate’s degree in process technology. Like Murillo, she is a first-generation college student and felt intimidated by what she might face.
“I think for me I was really scared to come to college,” the 2022 Tidehaven High School graduate said. “The Bridge Program is definitely a good place to start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.