Bridge Program helps high school graduates transition to college

High school graduates from across Wharton County Junior College's service area participated in this year's Summer Bridge Program. Pictured lying on the floor is Juan Murillo of Van Vleck. Front row, left to right, are Natalie Garcia of El Campo, Kaitlyn Galvan of El Campo, Bethany Gomez of Wharton, Karina Ramirez of El Campo and Yolda Martinez of Rosenberg. Middle row, left to right, are WCJC's Coordinator of Vocational Support Services Rose Ochoa, Jocelyn Gonzalez of Wharton, Brenda Garcia of Blessing, WCJC's Senior Academic Advisor Catherine Shoppa, Jessica Franco of El Campo, WCJC's Student Success Assistant Linda Vacek, Cassandra Fuentes of East Bernard, Madison Breland of El Campo, Macinzie Pena of Wharton and WCJC's GPS SS Project Coordinator Sara Fira. Back row, left to right, are Kylie Kolar of Palacios, WCJC Academic Advisor Jazmin Cordova, Avery Viktorin of El Campo, Mackenzie Garza of Wharton, Emily Soto of Rosenberg and Karla Sibrian of Rosenberg.