Joe Holley was guest speaker Dec. 10 at a meeting of the Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution at Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q in El Campo.
Holley – a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2017 and winner in 2022, and former staff writer with the Houston Chronicle, is steeped in Texas history and culture, writing extensively on both – presented on two unlikely individuals from the Battle of Mier in 1842 between the Republic of Texas and Mexico.
John Christopher Columbus Hill, aged 14, and the William Alexander Anderson “Bigfoot” Wallace were both on the losing side of the battle, but each had a different path to the interior of Mexico.
Wallace was captured and along with other prisoners endured an 800-mile march before arriving at Perote Prison in Vera Cruz. During the march there were multiple escapes, but the prisoners were quickly recaptured. At some point the Mexican army decided to send a strong message on why not to escape.
That message became known as the “Black Bean Incident,” essentially a lottery of black and white beans at a ratio of 1 to 10 where prisoners had to pull a bean from a crock. White meant life and black meant death resulting in immediate execution by firing squad. Wallace drew a white bean and ultimately served two years in prison before being released at the written request of several U.S. congressmen.
He served in the military during the Mexican American War, which ended with the Treaty of Guadelupe – Hildago, on Feb. 2, 1848. He later served with the Texas Rangers, attaining the rank of lieutenant. Although he received land from the state of Texas, he settled in an area that that became a town and is now known as Bigfoot, Texas.
His nickname of Bigfoot came about in 1840 as he was helping people to a town that would become Austin. He was mistaken for an Indian named Bigfoot, who was thought to have ransacked a settler’s house. He was able to clear his name, but the nickname of Bigfoot stuck.
John Hill was embraced for his bravery. He volunteered for service against the wishes of his mother and with an admonishment about the rifle he received from John, his older brother, who was too sick to go to war, “do not let the rifle fall into enemy hands.” After the surrender at Mier, soldiers were ordered to leave their weapons in a pile. John did, but smashed it to make it inoperable.
This caught the attention of Gen.Pedro de Ampudia who summoned the lad for an explanation. He was so impressed with John’s courage he befriended him and sent him by special military escort to Mexico City, where he was introduced to Mexican President Antonio de Santa Ana with an accounting of his actions.
Santa Ana was so impressed with his story, he made an offer of adoption, and patronage. Although John was not in a position to negotiate, he asked for the release of his father and brother from Prison Perote – both had survived the Black Bean Incident – and that he not have to fight against the Texans. Both terms were agreed to and his father and brother were released.
He was adopted by Santa Ana. He did not serve in the Mexican Army during the Mexican American War, but it is believed he served as an interpreter, and was able to gain better conditions for imprisoned American soldiers before the Treaty of Guadelupe – Hildalgo.
He was sent to the best schools in Mexico, learning Spanish, and at university he studied mining and engineering. As an engineer, he oversaw many major projects throughout Mexico. He remained a citizen of Mexico until his death in 1904, but did make several return visits to his Texas family.
Dr. Gregg Dimmick was honored with the Sons of the American Revolution Bronze Good Citizenship Medal in recognition for being named recipient of the “Dr. Charlotte Alexander Exemplary Physician Award” 2021, presented by Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The award is presented yearly to a physician who has made a profound impact on underserved residents in global communities. The goal of the mission team is to assist those who suffer from inadequate dental, medical and general health support.
Dimmick’s mission travels over the years have taken him to remote areas of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Guatemala.
Anyone interested in Memorial Hermann Medical Missions, or would like to donate to its efforts, may contact them at medicalmissions@memorialhermann.org.
Chris Wendel, Chapter Treasurer and Wharton County resident, received his 10-year anniversary membership certificate.
