Bulldogs crush Cougars to end regular season

The Boling Bulldogs blew out the Brazos Cougars in the first half of play, cruising to a 55-14 victory Friday night, punching their ticket to the postseason.
The win secured Boling the second seed in District 14-3A.
The Bulldogs started off on fire. They recovered a fumble by Brazos on the second play from scrimmage at their own 39 yard line. Trenton Jones pounced on the loose ball for the Dogs. Two plays later, Jones made the Cougars pay for the mistake, running 39 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.
Brazos put together a few first downs on their next drive, but Kyler Sweat came up with a quarterback sack on fourth down to give the Dogs the ball. The Dogs wasted no time, going 64 yards in three chunk plays, including a 34-yard pass from Jaxson Urbanek to Jones.
Jones finished the deal on the next play, running it in from one yard out and the route was on. The Bulldogs scored five more times before kneeling it down on their final possession of the half, taking a 48-0 lead to halftime.
The five other Bulldog scores included two touchdown runs by Nathan King of 52 and 33 yards, an 83-yard touchdown run and a 91-yard punt return by Ryan O’Neal, and a 46-yard pick six interception by Urbanek.
The Bulldog starters watched the second half from the sideline. As the clock wound down, Brazos mustered a couple of late scores. The Bulldogs offense also scored again, driving the ball 77 yards in seven plays with Chard Hayes scoring from three yards out, leading to the 55-14 victory.
“You know, it’s just what we wanted to come out and do,” Boling coach Kevin Urbanek said after the game. “We had a come to Jesus meeting this this week within the practice and, you know, they responded exactly how we asked him to respond. I just couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
Urbanek had high praise for running back Ryan O’Neal and the offense.
“I’m not sure how many yards he had, but I bet it’s upwards of 200, close to 300, yards probably. He returned a punt, probably about an 80-yard punt, in the first half. Trenton Jones, our fullback, he’s a load and he ran hard. And offensively, it’s just our line. You know, they’re just so dang good. And they just fight, they’re so smart.”
Next week the Bulldogs, as the second seed in the district behind Tidehaven, take on Buffalo in Magnolia on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“I haven’t seen any film on them yet,” Urbanek said. “So we’ll start breaking them down tomorrow morning and have an idea what they’ve got. I know they’re the third seed out of that district.”
East Bernard 42, Rice 7
Rice Consolidated put the first points on the board Friday with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. After that, it was all East Bernard as the Brahmas closed out their season with a 42-7 victory over the Raiders.
Reid Morton and Alex Henriquez each rushed for two touchdowns with Malik Thomas and Weston Swoboda adding one each. Christian Ruiz was good on all of his extra point kicks.
The Brahmas had 431 yard of offense to the Raiders 162. Quarterback Clayton Fajkus connected on six of seven attempts for 143 yards and one interception. Henriquez carried the ball 16 times for 113 yards. Thomas added 65 yards on seven carries and O.J. Thomas had 61 yards on three carries.
