The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth

When I was a child, my mother used to tell me all kinds of stuff that sounded educated, and I trusted her, so as far as I knew, it was truth.
However, as I’ve grown older, I’ve found that many of the things that she said were true because of her experiences were not necessarily true in everyone’s life. Because of that, I have had to adjust my thinking.
The stories were not earth-shattering, but in my childish mind, I believed that if my momma said it, then it was undoubtedly true.
John 8:32: “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
One of the things she said was kind of a teasing thing. Sometimes, when toast got burnt, she had a ploy to get us/me to eat it anyway.
“Eating burnt toast is good for you,” she said. “It will make you pretty.”
Potato peels were just as beneficial… they were another one of nature’s remedies to help make us pretty.
1 Timothy 4:7: “But refuse profane and old wives’ fables.”
I still eat burnt toast occasionally and peels from a baked or boiled potato. Whether it improved my looks or not, I’ll let you be the judge. But I have acquired a taste, especially for the outer parts of a baked potato and even steal them from my husband’s plate when we eat out.
I know there had to be other situations, but the one that convinced me that Mom didn’t always know what she was talking about was when my husband and I moved to Colorado and I became somewhat familiar with snow.
Really low hanging wet clouds when the temperature was in the mid 30s caused Mom to predict snowfall.
“Those clouds have snow in them,” she said, and occasionally, she was right.
But now, since I’m in Grand Junction, I’ve learned snowfall does not depend on a certain look in the clouds or even a temperature in the 30s. I’ve seen it snow with the sun shining or the clouds so far up in the sky that I never knew it was snowing unless I was in it or looking out a window. I’ve seen snow in the teens and 20s and 40s. Once, I saw snow falling when there was a thunderstorm going on. Those happenings shot Mom’s theories all to pieces!
2 Timothy 2:15: “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”
And now, as an adult, I find many situations that may not always tell the whole truth. Product advertisers are prime examples.
Listening to or reading ads for that may in fact help the problem but in the long run, may add to a person’s health crisis are one example. By the time the ad finishes the disclaimer, it’s a wonder any one is still alive after taking the supposed cure.
Political ads are another source of half-truths. These advertisers know if they told you the whole truth that they might lose you as a potential voter.
So what is a person to believe? Test the spirit and see if there is truth in what is being said. Don’t automatically accept what someone else is telling you, even if you have high regard for that person. Above all, ask God for discernment to know the truth and indeed, the truth shall set you free.
Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.