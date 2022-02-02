Honoring Mrkwa
The East Bernard ISD Board of Trustees invites the public to attend a plaque dedication ceremony in honor of Mrs. Jocelyn Mrkwa’s 53 years of service on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at East Bernard Elementary School, 515 Magnolia St.
Cyberbullying program
The East Bernard ISD is hosting a program for parents about cyberbullying at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the cafeteria. Information presented by Edith White of the Katy ISD will include apps to watch, monitoring tips, misuse of social media, and school and parent responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.