To say the East Bernard Brahmas have been dominating in seven-on-seven is an undersell.
The Brahmas are undefeated 7-0 through two state qualifiers, outscoring teams 198 to 78, averaging nearly 30 points a game. Only one of the seven teams has scored more than once on the Brahmas’ defense.
“We’re doing good. We just keep getting better week by week. We still got things to improve on,” East Bernard incoming senior quarterback Clayton Fajkus said.
In the Rice Consolidated qualifier last Thursday, the Brahmas went 3-0, having already clinched a spot at state, they did not move on to the finals.
East Bernard opened up with a 20-6 win over Rice Consolidated. In the second game, they beat Tidehaven in a high-scoring affair 41-21. The Brahmas closed their afternoon by shutting out Weimar 34-0.
Against Weimar in the final game, the Brahmas had everything working for them on both sides of the ball.
The Brahma defense played lights-out, getting an interception from incoming junior Malik Thomas and they didn’t allow any first downs in the game.
Weimar made it near the first down line a few times, but East Bernard came up with the stops to give the ball right back to the offense.
It didn’t matter who was in the game at quarterback, the Brahmas offense still rolled.
Fajkus connected with incoming junior Ty Domel and incoming senior Maddox Crist on the Brahmas first two scores.
Incoming sophomore Dan Bartlett replaced Fajkus to get reps in on the third drive and played the rest of the game. Bartlett led the Brahmas to three touchdowns on five drives, but the final possession, East Bernard held the ball to run out the clock. Bartlett’s best pass was a long dart to Crist over the top of the defense for a 40-yard strike to make it 28-0 opening up the second half.
Following the Rice Consolidated qualifier, East Bernard’s seven-on-seven team got in a few games in the Boling league Tuesday night. East Bernard played both Boling and Sweeny to close out summer league play.
The state tournament will be held in College Station starting on June 22.
East Bernard has made it to state in four of the last five years, they won the state championship two years ago.
ONLY TEAM?
East Bernard is currently the only team representing Wharton County at state.
Louise will play in a state qualifying tournament in Ganado on Saturday, as they look for their second-ever appearance at state.
