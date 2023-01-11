Cheerleaders competing for state championship

The East Bernard Brahma cheer team will be looking for top marks when they compete at the UIL spirit competition in Fort Worth today.
The Brahma cheerleaders will compete against a large number of 3A DII schools. East Bernard’s performance will be 10:54 a.m. in the gameday division, between White Oak and Corpus Christi London.
Each school gets three minutes to take judges through their routine. If they score high enough, they’ll advance out of the qualifying round and do their performance again for the finals.
East Bernard competed in the spirit competition last year and just missed out on cracking the top 20 finalists. They received 24th in crowd leading, 24th in band chants and 23rd in the school fight song.
East Bernard and El Campo are the only schools in Wharton County competing in the spirit competition this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.