Cheerleaders competing for state championship

The East Bernard cheerleaders will compete in the state championship spirit competition Thursday in Fort Worth. Pictured from the left are (back row) Avery Wilcox, London Cavness, Lily Alexander, Reese Coldeway, Lauryn Locke and Makayla Crist (co-captain), (front row) Bella Dujka, Taylor Viktorin, Presley Barker, Emma Logan, Morgan Crane, Angelique Montelongo, and Jillian Faltysek (captain). Not pictured but will be competing are flag runners Megan Gasch, Audrey Hudgins, Grace Jurasek, and Emma McAnally.