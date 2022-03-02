I’ve spent many days this week trying to decide which smells worse: skunks or burnt popcorn.
Saturday evening we were gone for a few hours. We arrived home, opened the car doors and the perfume de la Skunk was strong. It didn’t take long to realize our dogs had battled a skunk while we were gone and obviously lost. As we opened the back door, both dogs ran inside. Too late we noticed they smelled like skunk, and now so did the house.
Opening the windows wouldn’t have helped much, as the odor was still plenty strong outside. Plus it was 30 plus degrees, a little chilly for opening the windows. Also too chilly to give the dogs a bath.
In an effort to mask the smell, I lit candles, put out vanilla in a dish and turned on every scented plug in I own. Still smelled like skunk and even more so Sunday morning.
Fortunately, Sunday was a semi nice weather day, so I kept the dogs and myself outside as much as I could.
Sunday evening my husband decided to make popcorn. That would be our supper so that meant I was off the hook for cooking. However, instead of pulling out the trusty hot air popcorn popper he’s had since 1983, he decided he was going to make it on the stovetop, the way “my granddaddy use to make it.”
Yes, my grandparents used to pop it on the stovetop, too, and I never cared for it. I just sat there not saying a word, because this still meant I wasn’t cooking. First, he pulls the pan out, places it on the burner and turns the knob to high. With nothing in the pot, while he’s looking for his things. I suggested to him that might not be a good idea, but he was convinced he knew what he was doing.
He gathered his paraphernalia, threw it in the pot and covered it with the lid. Again, I suggested maybe he had the burner up too high. Again, I was ignored.
It soon became apparent he had no idea how to make stove-top popcorn. First the smoke escaped from the pot, then the kitchen filled with smoke and then the smoke alarms went crazy. Luckily, the neighbors didn’t call 911 when the smoke came billowing out of our home.
Suffice it to say, the house doesn’t smell like skunk anymore. Suddenly it wasn’t too cold to open a window. We had all the doors in the house open. And my favorite pot is no longer usable.
Monday morning I woke up to the smell of burnt popcorn. Monday evening I came home to a subtle magical blend of skunk and burnt popcorn.
Thankful these last few days have been conducive to opening windows. Maybe by the weekend my house will be back to just smelling like dogs.
