Brahmas tennis team wins district

The East Bernard boys team showed well in the district tennis tournament, taking home the boys championship.
In total, the East Bernard tennis team won four different district championships and will send eight athletes to regionals.
“All of the athletes on our tennis team have done a great job this year and put in a lot of extra work on their own time (which is) something I am extremely proud of,” East Bernard tennis coach Breanna Lolley said. “I enjoy getting to coach these student-athletes; they work hard, have fun, and exemplify the saying, Brahma family all in. We are very excited for the regional tournament (and) these athletes have set high goals for themselves and, as their coach, I am eager to watch them accomplish (and) exceed their goals.”
The teams of Joshua Guthman and Ryder Kovar, and Tyler Powers and Zym Jochec had a clean sweep through the quarterfinals and the semifinals in boys doubles. In the championship game, Guthman and Kovar won the district championship 6-1; 6-1.
In boys singles, Cody Kramr and Sam Potts both breezed through their competition until meeting each other in the finals. For the championship, Kramar earned the win 6-2; 6-1.
Along with both boys doubles and singles making it to regionals, the East Bernard mixed doubles team also earned a spot.
Laney Andersen and Nathan Kramr beat Boling in the semifinals and in the finals they beat Brazos 6-1; 6-1.
In girls singles, Bella Dujka defeated Brazos in the first round, but lost to Boling in the semifinals. Dujka bounced back in the third place match and defeated a different Brazos player.
The girls doubles team lost their first two matches, but beat Boling for third place. East Bernard’s second mixed doubles team lost their opening round match to Boling.
The regional tournament will be held at A&M Consolidated High School Tuesday and Wednesday.
