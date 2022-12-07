Court No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas is again sponsoring the Community Giving Tree Project.
A Christmas tree in Holy Cross Catholic Church has paper ornaments that have the gender, age, size, with a need or a Christmas wish.
To participate in the Community Giving Tree for Christmas:
Select tag(s) from tree as soon as possible;
Sign your name and phone number on the Donor List next to the number of the tag(s) chosen;
Using the information on the tag, buy a gift(s) in the $20 to $50 range;
If possible, include a gift receipt in case item must be exchanged;
Wrap gift(s) and attach numbered tags to outside of package(s); and
Include a card, signed “Gift from a Christian friend” and/or sign your name.
Ladies will be accepting wrapped gifts in Holy Cross Education Building, Room 2, from 6:30-9 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Gifts can be delivered to Karen Rejsek at 899 Ella St. any time. Call 832-754-6154. Gifts may also be dropped off at the church office during business hours.
For more information, call Rejsek at 832-754-6154.
To give a monetary donation, put the donation in an envelope marked “Giving Tree” and drop it off at the education building in the time periods named above, at the church office, or in the collection basket at church.
