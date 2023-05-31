Wharton County Junior College’s baseball and volleyball programs are hosting summer camps in June to help area youth sharpen up their volleyball and baseball skills.
The Pioneers Volleyball Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 19-21 at the Gene Bahnsen Gymnasium. The camp is open to students in fourth through seventh grades. The camp will provide participants with various aspects of the game, including setting, digging, hitting, passing and serving. Cost is $75 for pre-registration (before June 15) and $80 for walk-ups. A T-shirt is included in the fee. Youth who attended the camp will learn from WCJC Volleyball Coach Brianna Janecka and the WCJC volleyball players.
The Pioneers Baseball Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon June 19-21 at Corbett Park. The camp is open to youth ages seven through 14. The camp will cover aspects of baseball including fielding, catching, base running, hitting and throwing. Cost is $75 for pre-registration (before June 15) and $80 the day of the camp. A T-shirt will be provided for each registered participant. WCJC Baseball Coach Trey Porras and his staff will lead the camp and will be accompanied by WCJC baseball players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.