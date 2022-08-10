Brahmarettes sweep Sweeny to start volleyball season

East Bernard junior setter Abby Hudgins pushes the volleyball behind up to set up a hitter during Monday's practice. 

 Photo by Joshua Reese

A clean sweep is how the East Bernard Brahmarettes start their 2022 volleyball season.

As one of the best programs in the state, the 3A Brahmarettes beat the 4A Sweeny Lady Bulldogs 25-12, 25-5, 25-13 on the road Tuesday night.

The Brahmarettes are playing in the Columbus tournament through Saturday. They will play El Campo, Smithville and Schulenburg today.

Lexington, a playoff foe of the Brahmarettes, is also at the tournament and the two could meet on tomorrow or Friday depending on how both do in their respective brackets.

