Brahmarettes sweep Sweeny to start volleyball season

A clean sweep is how the East Bernard Brahmarettes start their 2022 volleyball season.
As one of the best programs in the state, the 3A Brahmarettes beat the 4A Sweeny Lady Bulldogs 25-12, 25-5, 25-13 on the road Tuesday night.
The Brahmarettes are playing in the Columbus tournament through Saturday. They will play El Campo, Smithville and Schulenburg today.
Lexington, a playoff foe of the Brahmarettes, is also at the tournament and the two could meet on tomorrow or Friday depending on how both do in their respective brackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.