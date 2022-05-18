Aided by a handful of errors, timely hitting and seven strong innings from junior Lexie Warncke, the East Bernard Brahmarettes softball team dispatched the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs 9-3 at Waller High School Saturday evening.
The Brahmarettes beat the Lady Bulldogs two games to none, earning their second straight trip to the 3A Region III Semi-Finals.
“It’s super exciting,” East Bernard senior Jolie Peloquin said. “We played really hard for both games and we came out with the dub.”
New Waverly had no answer for the Brahmarettes bats, with East Bernard putting traffic on the base paths in every inning.
“The girls’ energy was working (in the series),” East Bernard coach Christine Sheets said. “When these girls have a ton of energy when they’re batting, it’s what always makes it fun and gives us an edge.”
The Lady Bulldogs grabbed the lead early with a solo home run from University of Louisiana Lafayette commit, senior Cecilia Vasquez, one of her two home runs in the game.
Trailing 1-0, the Brahmarettes went to work in the bottom half of the inning. East Bernard senior Morgan Gasch grabbed her first of a team-high three hits on a single to left.
Gasch was driving in on a double from junior Bailey Leopold tying the game. East Bernard followed with a ground out, moving Leopold to third base. New Waverly induced another groundout to sophomore Megan Gasch, but she drove in Leopold to give the Brahmarettes a lead they wouldn’t give up.
Warncke had a quick 12-pitch inning, striking out three straight Lady Bulldogs.
New Waverly started the bottom of the second inning getting two quick East Bernard strikeouts. The Lady Bulldogs nearly got out of the inning unscathed. East Bernard senior Kynlee Hall, on a 3-2 count, took a ball for a walk, keeping the inning alive. Hall stole second base and took third on a throwing error. Morgan hit a laser to shortstop for a hit, scoring Hall. Leopold drove in Morgan again, with another extra-base hit, a triple, to make 4-1.
The Lady Bulldogs railed back with a two-run homer from Vasquez, tightening the game to 4-3 in the top of the third.
East Bernard again answered New Waverly’s scores with a three-run inning in the bottom half of the inning. With the large lead, Warncke locked down the New Waverly bats, holding them to two base runners over the final four innings.
Brahmarette batters Morgan, Leopold, Warncke and Peloquin all had least two hits in the finale.
“We started swinging are bats earlier than normal. We played clean defense and we had the bats going (this series),” Peloquin said.
East Bernard in the fourth round will meet Franklin in a best of three series in Navasota. Games will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday if needed, all starting at 7 p.m.
Franklin is 32-3 on the season, they went two rounds deep in the playoffs last year.
Franklin sophomore Reese Cottrell has thrown 48 innings in the playoffs to go with a 1.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts, she’s also hit two home runs. In their last series with West High School, Tarleton commit, senior shortstop Kaylin Ortner had five hits and four RBIs.
