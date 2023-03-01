March means getting Wild About WCYF

Look what just blew in – March!
For some of you reading this it might mean you are looking forward to spring flowers, warmer temperatures and the promise of summer on the horizon. Others might be thinking about spring break travels or simply a spring break from work, school or classes.
Me? I’m thinking “Oh my goodness! The fair is merely days away!”
As in two weeks until the barbecue cook-off and a week after that, the 47th annual Wharton County Youth Fair kicks off. Yes, it is fun and the staff and countless volunteers enjoy seeing the fruits of our labor in action. But it’s also time consuming. Like literally every waking moment this month will be filled with thoughts of the fair. And there will be lots of waking moments.
Did I remember to send that email? Are those prizes going to be in by show date? Does my judge remember we changed the show time?
Not to mention I have to pack for my 10-day “spring break” when I get to “camp” at the fairgrounds. And we all know how fickle the weather can be this time of year.
Thankfully I can always count on someone from East Bernard heading my way if I get in a bind and need my gloves and ski cap instead of the sweatshirt I packed.
That being said, I am going to take a break from this column for the next few weeks. As much as I enjoy placing random thoughts in this space each week, I know for my own sanity I need to step back and focus on my real job.
I have chosen a few of my favorite columns from the years to share these coming weeks. The best of as good as it gets. Might be some more recent things from Back Porch Living; or maybe I’ll dig dip into “The Bus Stops Here.” Either way think of it is a Throwback Thursday for the month of March.
And I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t encourage you to come out and take advantage of all the fun at the Wharton County Youth Fair, March 24 to April 1. Our theme this year is Wild About WCYF. Some things are wilder than others, but there is definitely something for everyone. Preschool day, bull riding, mutton bustin’, livestock shows, Senior Citizens Day, Ag Appreciation Day, college rodeo and royalty pageants.
Personally, I am super excited about our concert line up this year. Neal McCoy headlines and will be joined by Doug Stone and T.G. Sheppard. Probably showing my age, but these entertainers have great music and put on even better shows.
For my fellow wine drinkers, we have a special place for you Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening of fair week. An enclosed “Wine Down” tent that offers a quiet place away from the crowds to gather with friends to enjoy a variety of great wines and live music.
We wrap things up on April 1 with our Sale of Excellence at noon and close out the evening with Tejano Night.
See? Truly something for everyone! I hope to see you at the Wharton County Youth Fair. But if not, I’ll be back here in April.
