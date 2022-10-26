Best Of Wharton County out now

The 2022 Best Of Wharton County results are being released in a magazine included in today’s editions of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the El Campo Leader-News.
The 40-page magazine includes winners in all categories as well as spotlight stories on several winning businesses throughout the county from East Bernard to Louise and most points in between.
“We are so happy to be able to bring back the Best Of Wharton County and present this awards book to our readers. I’d recommend keeping this book handy through fall 2023. These are the businesses Wharton County residents said were tops with more than 20,000 votes cast,” Wharton Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace said.
Results will also be posted online at the newspapers’ websites. These will remain active until nominations for the next year’s contest.
“We want to thank all our readers, voters and most importantly our advertisers who made the contest and the magazine possible. We are very proud of the product we are sharing with you today,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
All nominations and vote tabulations were done by a third-party vendor to ensure fairness to all concerned.
The magazine will be inserted into the East Bernard Express Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.