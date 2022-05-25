Kitzman beats Stephenson in state House race

After nine years on the job, redistricting and a last-minute endorsement of his opponent by the governor, state Rep. Phil Stephenson of Wharton has been voted out of office.
Stephenson lost the House District 85 Republican Primary Runoff Election Tuesday to Stan Kitzman of Waller County 8,134 (58%) to 5,891 (42%).
Kitzman won Waller, Austin, Colorado and Fayette counties while only Wharton and Fort Bend voters said they wanted Stephenson. In November, Kitzman will face Democrat Larry E. Baggett.
House District 85 was redrawn in the last session of the Legislature, adding Austin, Waller, Colorado and Fayette counties and reducing portions in Fort Bend. Kitzman is a former Waller County commissioner.
In other statewide runoff elections, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton held off challenger George P. Bush 67.9% to 32.1%. Republicans picked Dawn Buckingham (68.8%) over Tim Westley (31.2%) for Land Commissioner. In November she will face Democrat Jay Kleberg, who won the runoff over Sandragrace Martinez 52.9% to 47.1%.
In the Republican runoff for Railroad Commissioner, incumbent Wayne Christian handily beat challenger Sarah Stogner 65% to 35%.
Democrats selected Mike Collier (54.8%) over Michelle Beckley (45.2%) for lieutenant governor and Janet T. Dudding (61.5%) over Angel Luis Vega (38.5%) for comptroller.
