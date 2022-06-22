Trapped in my front porch rocker

A few weeks ago, I was held captive in a rocking chair and I needed someone to deliver me.
It’s a really weird story and most people would find it too embarrassing to share, but I’m willing to share in hopes that it might be helpful to someone else who might need deliverance at some point in time.
It was a cool Tuesday morning, before the heat of summer had begun. Randy, my husband, had gone to play golf in Giddings, 10 miles away from our home. I decided I was going to sit on the front porch for a while and just enjoy God’s beautiful creation. I placed my cellphone down on top of the porch rail, then proceeded to set myself down in the antique wooden rocker.
No sooner had I sat in the chair when all of a sudden, the bottom of the chair gave out and the comfort I was seeking became a nightmare! I was trapped and could not extricate myself.
What a predicament I had gotten myself into! My phone was just a few inches out of reach and I didn’t have enough leverage to grab hold of the railing. I began praying for Randy to return from golf early, but that did not happen.
Meekly and weakly, I started calling for help.
“Help! Please help me!”
We had no next-door neighbors, so it was very unlikely that my pleas would draw any attention. I started to yell more loudly.
“Help me! Please! I need help!”
I had gone up a couple of decibels in my yelling, even hoping that someone driving by on Highway 77 would hear my screams and come to my aid. After about 10 minutes of useless noise, and watching dozens of vehicles pass by, I knew I had to ramp my voice up as much as possible. So, I started blasting my request as loud as I possibly could. I aimed my voice to the west of our house, hoping the guys at the oilfield company across the road from us would be my rescuers.
“Help! Please help! I’m trapped and I can’t get loose! Please, please, please come help me!”
By now, I had no pride left and I screamed continuously at the top of my lungs for at least 30 minutes. Finally, someone came running from across the road, while the owner of the business came up our driveway in his pick-up truck. They were both amazed that they even heard me at all. The two angels in oilfield garb could not believe what they saw – a white haired older lady who was stuck like a cork in the bottom of a rickety old rocker.
With the men on each side of me, they grabbed my arms and pulled to get me loose. Within minutes of their arrival, I was finally free!
My back side was sore, but it wasn’t damaged nearly as much as my pride. After Randy got home – an hour after I was set free – I ended up in ER just to make sure nothing was seriously injured and it took several days to return to what previously was normal. And now that some time has gone by, I can see a spiritual message in this crazy happenstance.
Time and time again, the Bible talks about the virtue of persistence. If I had not been persistent, I would not have gotten the help I needed to be set free. I could have not-so-easily suffered in my precarious position until my husband arrived, but I was ready to throw my pride out the window just to get some much-needed relief.
So often in life, we pray for answers to problems and when answers don’t come like we think they should, we are likely to give up just before a breakthrough. But when that happens, think about the gold miner who was panning for gold. After months went by, he never did strike it big. Out of frustration, he sold his claim and the new owner struck it rich in just a few days’ time.
So, my friend, be vigilant. Your answer may be just around the corner.
1. Matthew 7:7-8: Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.
2. Luke 11:9-10: And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.
3. Luke 18:5-7: Yet because this widow troubleth me, I will avenge her, lest by her continual coming she weary me.
4. Luke 11:6-8: For a friend of mine in his journey is come to me, and I have nothing to set before him? And he from within shall answer and say, Trouble me not: the door is now shut, and my children are with me in bed; I cannot rise and give thee. I say unto you, though he will not rise and give him, because he is his friend, yet because of his importunity he will rise and give him as many as he needeth.
(Scriptures taken from the King James Version)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.