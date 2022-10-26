What kind of a tool are you?

A few weeks ago, when we were driving home from a trip we had taken, my husband asked me a strange question.
Without any explanation, he asked me, “If you were a tool, what kind of tool would you be?”
It took me only a minute to respond. “I would be a funnel.”
“A funnel? Why a funnel? I would have never thought of that.”
I began my explanation so he could easily understand my reasoning.
“A funnel is used to fill other containers. I want to help fill others with faith in God and in his goodness.”
Then I got to thinking about other tools and other ways they are used … hammers, screw drivers, sandpaper, chopping hoes, shovels, wrenches, pliers, levels, extension cord, flashlights, drills, etc.
Right off the top of my head, I knew what I would not want to be a hammer, a screw driver, a chopping hoe, or a shovel. Those items seem to me to be self-explanatory; they could cause damage to fragile souls. But then my husband gave me a few more ideas for tools that might be helpful for the Kingdom: Wrenches, levels, extension cords, flashlights. That’s when I had to have him explain the reasons behind some of these choices.
A wrench? Sometimes people need an adjustment in the way they think. A level? To keep others from going off the deep end for feeling inadequate or to keep them from getting so full of themselves that their heads are in the clouds. An extension cord? To help people plug in to the life they could have in God. A flashlight? Actually, that one comes from the scripture that says, “Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.”
Wow! All kinds of tools for all kinds of situations! Then I tweaked the idea and wondered about kitchen tools and what would I be in that scenario?
Once more, I would want to be gentle and encouraging … maybe a spatula or a spoon or a whisk. But the kitchen has tools that could be harsh as well: Potato masher, meat cleaver, steak knives, cheese shredder, egg beater.
If a kitchen or workroom has dozens of tools with dozens of uses, then we as children of God should be open to the variety of ways that he can use us as tools for his kingdom.
What tool are you?
1 Corinthians 12:28: And God hath set some in the church, first apostles, secondarily prophets, thirdly teachers, after that miracles, then gifts of healings, helps, governments, diversities of tongues.
Titus 2:15: These things speak, and exhort, and rebuke with all authority. Let no man despise thee.
Revelation 3:19: As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.
1 Thessalonians 5:11: Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.
Matthew 12:20: A bruised reed shall he not break, and smoking flax shall he not quench, till he send forth judgment unto victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.