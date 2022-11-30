The audacity of youth

As I grow older, I look back over the years and see how pompous and arrogant I was as a youth and later as a young mother.
When I was a teen, I could easily climb from the floor to the top of the kitchen counter so I could clean the top shelves of the cabinets. I could lay on my back and ride an invisible bicycle without blinking an eye. Getting on my hands and knees to mop the kitchen floor was a breeze – in fact, almost enjoyable.
I was told to enjoy those abilities while they lasted because I would not be able to do them all my life. I didn’t pay much attention and kept on doing what I did.
Then, as a young mother, I prided myself on being able to carry a heavy load of laundry while I was pregnant or holding one of my babies. There seemed to be nothing that I couldn’t tote from one place to another. Matriarchs warned me that I would regret those moves someday, but I acted like I was invincible.
But, when I hit my 40s, things started to change. I got an unpleasant surprise in a volleyball game at the junior high I taught at when the faculty played the students. As I tried to hit a return ball, my knee went one way, my leg the other, and I was in intense pain for days. That torn meniscus signaled the beginning of knee troubles for the next 15 years, until I finally had both knees replaced.
I’m not going to give you a litany of aches and pains that I’ve had since the big 4-0, but you probably get the message. Each chapter of life is for a season and we are not the ones who determine how long our seasons will last.
So many of us know of friends and family who did not live out their potential of three score and 10 and we mourned their untimely passing. Those of us who remain need to be mindful that our days are numbered.
We would be wise to remember the words of the teacher in Ecclesiastes 12: Remember now thy Creator in the days of thy youth, while the evil days come not, nor the years draw nigh, when thou shalt say, I have no pleasure in them.
