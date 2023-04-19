The East Bernard Brahmas played the Danbury Panthers tight on the road, but they came out on the losing end 2-0 Tuesday night.
Despite the loss, the Brahmas remain in the playoff hunt, deadlocked with the Van Vleck Leopards for the fourth seed in the district with two games left in the regular season.
The Brahmas are in the hunt because they beat the Leopards 11-0 on the road Friday night.
After falling to the Leopards at home earlier in the season, the Brahmas had a masterful pitching performance from two players to no-hit Van Vleck in the rematch to keep the two tied.
East Bernard junior Clayton Fajkus carried the Brahmas through most of the game, going 6.2 hitless innings and striking out seven batters. After reaching his pitch limit, sophomore Camden Fucik came in for the final out, grabbing the eighth punch-out of the game.
With Fajkus dealing, East Bernard had a hard time getting their bats going, finally getting on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning.
East Bernard senior Weston Swoboda led off the inning with a walk. The Brahmas sacrifice bunted him over to second. East Bernard followed with back-to-back infield hits to load the bases. Van Vleck bounced back and got a strikeout as they tried to wiggle out of the inning. On a 1-2 count with two outs and the bases loaded, Brahma senior Reid Morton was hit by a pitch, to drive in the first score of the game, the hard way.
The Brahmas in the following inning, added seven more runs, all coming with two outs.
Brahmarettes
The East Bernard Brahmarettes moved a step closer to being undefeated district champions by beating the Danbury Lady Panthers 9-1 on the road Tuesday night.
Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke had a big game, punching out 15 Lady Panthers while batting in five runs herself.
East Bernard started the night hot, with junior Sommer Tijerina driving in the first run of the game, getting a two-out single in the top of the first inning. The Brahmarettes offense stayed hot, picking up six more scores between the third and fourth inning.
East Bernard closes out the regular season against Hitchcock on the road Friday night.
