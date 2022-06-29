Simple reminders of who we are

Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.